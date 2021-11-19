WATERTOWN — A two-vehicle crash injured three people on Interstate 81 near Exit 46 on Friday evening.
According to town of Watertown Assistant Fire Chief Jeff VanBrocklin, one vehicle was traveling the wrong way on I-81, when it collided head on with another vehicle.
Three people were injured, with two people in one car sent to Carthage Area Hospital, and one person in the other vehicle taken via helicopter to Syracuse.
The jaws of life were used to extract one person who was trapped inside a vehicle.
Traffic was diverted to Salmon Run Mall at Exit 46 while officials tended to the scene of the crash.
