WATERTOWN — When two vehicles collided on the corner of South Massey and Stone streets on Friday evening, one of the vehicles crashed into a nearby house.
City Fire Chief Eric Hoselton said that there was minimal damage to the house, calling it “cosmetic.” Both cars were towed away from the scene, and no injuries were reported.
A portion of South Massey and Stone streets was shut down while responders worked to clear the scene.
The City Fire Department and City Police Department responded.
The cause was not known.
