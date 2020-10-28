WATERTOWN — The owner of Fast Lube on State Street said it will be closed for a few days, coming after a vehicle ran into the building Wednesday afternoon.
According to the city fire department, a vehicle traveling toward Public Square on State Street went off the road, took out a stop sign and jumped the curb before crashing into the Fast Lube building at about 11 a.m.
It appears the driver was suffering a medical incident at the time of the crash and was later taken to Samaritan Medical Center.
The Fast Lube was open when the vehicle crashed into the building, but it appears no one inside was injured.
Repairs will take a few days, causing the building to be closed for the time being, but the Fast Lube location on West Main Street will remain open.
