LAFARGEVILLE — No injuries were reported after a vehicle and camper went through the ice on the sewer lagoon in LaFargeville near the town barn Wednesday night, LaFargeville Fire Chief Wade Ingalls said.
The fire chief said there was a dog in the vehicle that the occupants attempted to get out. The dog was rescued, he said.
He said the vehicle was submerged in the water.
There were two occupants of the vehicle in the water for around 30 minutes, according to Chief Ingalls.
The chief said hypothermia is possible when in the water for 30 minutes.
The cause was unclear Wednesday night.
Fishers Landing and Clayton fire departments, Thousand Island Rescue Service, state police, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
Chief Ingalls said officials may have to wait until Thursday to recover the vehicle because of the winter storm.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter storm warning through Thursday night. Jefferson and Lewis Counties could see 10 inches of snow and up to two-tenths of an inch of ice.
Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph, and there is also a gale warning.
An icy mix is forecast for the Watertown area Thursday, with temperatures expected to hover around 20 during the day and dip to the low teens at night. Similar temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday before a daytime warmup to the 30s on Sunday.
National Grid, in a text message to customers, said the utility is ready for the storm.
The Weather Channel is calling this Winter Storm Olive, and on its homepage said the storm is tracking from the Rockies and Plains to the Great Lakes and Northeast.
Travel was heavily disrupted in the Midwest Wednesday. More than 1,000 U.S. flights had been canceled Wednesday at press time, according to data from FlightAware
Storm warnings and advisories stretch across almost the entire northern part of the U.S., with blizzard warnings in place in Minnesota and the Dakotas, which saw the brunt of the storm on Wednesday. Parts of Iowa and northern Illinois will get sleet and freezing rain, leaving roads treacherous.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.