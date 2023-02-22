Vehicles fall through ice in LaFargeville

A vehicle and camper went through the ice on the sewer lagoon in LaFargeville near the town barn Wednesday night. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

LAFARGEVILLE — No injuries were reported after a vehicle and camper went through the ice on the sewer lagoon in LaFargeville near the town barn Wednesday night, LaFargeville Fire Chief Wade Ingalls said.

The fire chief said there was a dog in the vehicle that the occupants attempted to get out. The dog was rescued, he said.

