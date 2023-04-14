Christopher S. Boulio wants to bring his decades of county government experience to the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
He’s filed paperwork to run as a Republican in the 2023 county legislative race, to represent the southern Jefferson County towns of Lorraine, Worth, Rodman, Adams and Hounsfield in District 10.
In an interview, Mr. Boulio, 59, said he’s retired from his work in county administration, and now wants bring that experience to the policy side as a legislator.
“I’ve retired, I’ve got a lot of time on my hands, I know the ins and outs of county government, and I think I can be an asset to the county on the board,” he said.
Mr. Boulio has worked for three county governments and a school district in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties over the last 30 years.
He graduated from Carthage Central Schools in 1982, worked in the Jefferson County personnel office from 1987 to 2004, the Watertown City School District from 2004 to 2008 as human resources and transportation director, and then to St. Lawrence County as their personnel officer and human resources director from 2008 to 2014, when he began working for Car Freshener Corporation as their human resources manager.
He was also the interim St. Lawrence County Public Health Director in 2014, and in 2017 became the Lewis County human resources and personnel officer.
Mr. Boulio is also a retired military officer, having served 26 years in the Army National Guard and in the Reserves, ending his time in the service as a lieutenant colonel.
“In a predominantly military community, that is important,” he said.
The campaign is still in its very early stages, and Mr. Boulio said he’s going to first listen to his constituents before he begins talking about the issues, because he wants to hear their input first.
He’s campaigning against a 10-year incumbent on the board, Legislator Jeremiah J. Maxon, in a primary challenge. Mr. Boulio said overall, he has found the people he’s talked to aren’t very familiar with Mr. Maxon.
“Many of them have never heard of him, don’t know what he stands for,” he said. “They welcome me into their living rooms and they welcome the opportunity to meet and discuss issues.”
Mr. Boulio said he’s got a lot of connections with local officials already, and he plans on doing more as he attends local town and village meetings.
“I’ve got a lot to offer,” he said. “I know the town, the village officials, and I think I can work side by side with them very well.”
With Mr. Boulio’s petitions submitted, he and Mr. Maxon will face off in a primary challenge, with the election scheduled for June 27. The winner will likely take the seat in November, as no Democrats or third-party candidates have filed to run in District 10.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.