CARTHAGE — Four veterans from Jefferson County are preparing to take a trip of a lifetime.
Applicants for the upcoming Honor Flight through the Syracuse hub were recently briefed by representatives of the Carthage Community Veterans Committee at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227. Mission 15 will take place Saturday, Sept. 25.
Carthage Community Veterans Committee was established in 2016 to support the efforts of Post 7227 Veterans of Foreign Wars Family and the Post 789 American Legion Family. The group helps finance the trip for area veterans to the nation’s capital.
Deborah J. Atkins, committee chairperson, explained what the veterans and their guardians should expect during the day trip.
While in Washington, D.C., the veterans and their guardians will visit the major memorials — Lincoln, World War II, Korean, Air Force, Iwo Jima/Marines, the Navy Lone Sailor Statue and Vietnam — as well as Arlington National Cemetery where they will witness the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
According to the chair of the committee, the veterans’ expenses are paid through the Honor Flight program. However, expenses for the required guardian are not. The committee raises funds to pay for the guardian’s flight and for a night’s stay and dinner in Syracuse for the veteran and guardian prior to the day trip to the capital. The expense averages $750 per veteran and guardian.
“We want veterans to have this experience,” Mrs. Atkins said. “This trip will be free and clear for you and your guardian.”
Christopher Boulio, who accompanied his late father Bernard on a previous Honor Flight, holding back tears, told the veterans, “You are going to have the time of your life.”
He said there was much fanfare in the capital as the group deplanes and as they sightsee.
“There’s a motorcycle escort — they know you are there and shut down the highway.”
Mrs. Atkins said the committee was formed due to the late Mr. Boulio’s enthusiasm about taking the Honor Flight.
“Bernie lit a fire under us,” she said. “We didn’t know about Honor Flight.”
She noted since its establishment, the committee has sponsored more than 20 veterans from all war eras on seven Honor Flights out of Syracuse. Honor Flight Syracuse has two flights per year with each flight seating 81 veterans, their guardians, nursing staff, and other Honor Flight staff.
The committee chair said that some of the veterans preparing for the upcoming trip have had their applications submitted for three years, but due to the pandemic the trips were put on hold.
Preparing for Mission 15 are Charles Reay, 84; Wilbur Millard, 89; and John Coughlin, 84, all of Carthage, along with John Redway, 76, of Adams.
Mr. Reay served in the Navy as a Seabee from June 1955 to June 1962. He will be accompanied on the trip by his stepson Randy LaChausse. Mr. Reay, a Vietnam era veteran, said he joined the Navy just as the Korean War was ending. He was stationed in Bainbridge, Md., and drove a tractor-trailer to Washington, D.C. weekly but is looking forward to visiting the monuments.
Mr. Millard served in the Air Force from January 1952 to December 1956. His granddaughter Allyson Millard will be his guardian for the trip. Mr. Millard said he was especially looking forward to seeing the Korean War monument.
Mr. Coughlin, who served in the New York National Guard from 1956 to 1959, said he was honored to be able to take the trip. A friend, Debra Swem, will accompany him on the trip.
Mr. Redway served in the Army from January 1966 to December 1967. The Vietnam-era veteran said he had visited the capital during his Belleville High School senior class trip in 1963. He will be accompanied by his daughter Tammy McDade.
“We lost a lot of men in ‘Nam,” he said, noting he wants to find the names of some of his fallen comrades on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Mrs. Atkins told the veterans to expect a mail call on their return flight. Letters and cards are given to each veteran, some from friends and family, others from total strangers. The committee welcomes letters from community members that can be dropped off at the VFW Post 7227, 668 West End Ave. In addition, the committee accepts monetary donations, with checks made payable to American Legion Unit 789.
The Honor Flight Committee will have a send-off for the Mission 15 starting at noon Friday, Sept. 23 at VFW Post 7227. The veterans and their guardians, escorted members of local motorcycle clubs, will depart for the airport at 2 p.m. Clarence Henry Coach has donated the use of a bus to transport the group to and from the airport.
For more information about the Honor Flight program, contact Mrs. Atkins at 315-221-0167.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.