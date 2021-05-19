Veterans Motorcycle Club will hold blessing of bikes

The Veterans Motorcycle Club, Chapter 11, will host a bike blessing starting in Carthage. Johnson Newspapers

CARTHAGE — The Veterans Motorcycle Club, Chapter 11, will host a bike blessing starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the club house, 36573 Route 3. All bikers are welcome.

Following the blessing by the VMC national chaplain, there will be a ride with kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. followed by a cookout at 1 p.m.

Cost is $20 per person. The club supports local programs for veterans.

