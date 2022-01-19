CARTHAGE — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 Auxiliary recently presented Patriotic Youth Awards to school children for their “exemplary display of Ppatriotism.”
Donna Barnhart, VFW Auxiliary Youth Chairman, recognized Augustinian Academy for coloring and sending pictures to local veterans for Veterans Day.
The award goes on to state, “Your actions and deeds are appreciated and commended by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United states Auxiliary.”
Ms. Barnhart recognized West Carthage Elementary for the program they held to honor veterans for Veterans Day. Lorna Swan, VFW Auxiliary Americanism Chairman, helps to coordinate the annual program and was on hand to present the Patriotic Youth award at West Carthage.
