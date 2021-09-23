WATERTOWN — City police are investigating a hit-and-run property-damage accident on Public Square Thursday morning in which a vehicle struck a sign and then drove off, according to a video.
Shortly after 1 a.m., a livestream owned by Jake Johnson Properties at American Corner on Public Square caught what appears to be a vehicle driving west on Public Square, striking a sign and then turning left and continuing down Washington Street. It appears the vehicle will have damage at least to its passenger side headlight, as it was shining toward the ground after hitting the sign.
Anyone with information that might assist in identifying the driver is requested to call Watertown police at 315-782-2233.
