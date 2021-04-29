WATERTOWN — A vigil for the two real estate brokers who were shot and killed Wednesday has been scheduled.
According to Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, the vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday on Public Square near the fountain.
Maxine M. Quigg, 50, of Wellesley Island, and Terence M. O’Brien, 53, of Black River, were shot after Barry K. Stewart, 55, of Carthage, allegedly went into their real estate office on Clinton Street on Wednesday afternoon and opened fire. Stewart later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to state police.
It was about 2 p.m. Wednesday when Stewart allegedly went into Bridgeview Real Estate Services LLC, 145 Clinton St., Suite 111, where he was a former employee, and shot Mrs. Quigg and Mr. O’Brien, who co-owned the business.
“There are no words that can take away the deep sense of mourning so many in our community are feeling right now,” Mayor Smith said.
“Like many others, I knew Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien personally, and this loss is devastating,” the mayor added. “Even if you didn’t know them, it is both shocking and heartbreaking for all residents to know that something like this happened in Watertown. I am hopeful this community vigil will bring people together and provide a sense of comfort and healing for all.”
Members of clergy and others interested in speaking at the vigil are encouraged to contact Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo at scompo@watertown-ny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.