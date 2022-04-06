BLACK RIVER — The village board of trustees will hold an in-person public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place, on the preliminary budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The tentative 2022-23 budget of $2,134,518 increased $15,039 over last year’s $2,119,479 spending plan.
The tentative tax levy is up $3,771 from last year’s $400,984. For the 2022-23 fiscal year which begins June 1, the amount raised through taxes will be $404,755.
Since the village is divided between two towns, there are two tax rates. If the budget passes, the tentative tax rate per $1,000 of assessed property value will be $4.76 for town of LeRay residents based on 100% valuation, and $7.86 for town of Rutland property owners. Last year, LeRay taxpayers paid $4.72 per $1,000 and Rutland property owners paid $7.82. The Rutland Town Council has not commissioned a revaluation since 2005.
With the percentage of change in the tax levy, the board will determine if it will override the tax cap during the April 12 meeting.
The possibility of hiring a fifth Department of Public Works employee factored into the increase in the village budget.
“With only four guys it is difficult to get things done in a timely manner,” Mayor Francis J. Dishaw said.
He also said the board is looking to hire a part-time police officer to assist Police Chief Steven C. Wood, who is the sole officer for the joint police department shared with the village of Evans Mills. According to the mayor, if a part-time officer is hired they would only work for the village of Black River.
The board will hold a budget adoption meeting at 6 p.m. April 27 at the municipal building.
