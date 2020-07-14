WATERTOWN — A village mayor and possibly more people working in local government had improper access to the addresses of Jefferson County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.
County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said that the information that was accessed was limited to address only and the county quickly moved to protect that data. He declined to identify who specifically had accessed the information.
County Legislator Jeremiah J. Maxon, a Republican representing Adams, Lorraine, Rodman and Worth, decried the incident as an example of government misuse of data during the legislature’s July 7 board meeting.
“We saw in our own county that police officers and government agents were willing to misuse their access to that database so that they could identify their neighbors who have the disease,” he said at the meeting.
In an interview on July 9, Mr. Maxon said that to his understanding, the mayor asked officers in the village’s police department to search through the addresses in the system, identify where COVID-19 patients were living, and argued that the information was in the public interest.
According to Mr. Hagemann, a village mayor got access to information from the county emergency management office’s Computer Aided Dispatch system, which is used to aid emergency services in managing their resources when deployed, and can give dispatchers and first responders more information about the address they are responding to.
Mr. Hagemann said that in an effort to protect and inform first responders, addresses where a COVID-19 patient resided were marked in the system by the county health department and, therefore, the addresses of COVID-19 patients were available for certain county and local government employees to see.
“Somebody gained some access to an existing system, that they’re allowed to do,” Mr. Hagemann said. “This new piece (of information) got added to that system, but at the time it wasn’t segregated out as a separate, distinct piece of information.”
He said that no names or other identifying information are included, only the address.
Mr. Hagemann said that upon receiving the information, the mayor saw that more addresses were marked as the residences of COVID-19 patients than what the county government had reported. The mayor then reached out to county Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray and accused the county of hiding COVID-19 cases.
“Yesterday I had a village mayor accuse us of not being transparent, hiding information and not disclosing proper data to the public in our daily release of statistics,” reads an email sent from Mr. Gray on March 24 to the county sheriff’s office, county emergency management officials and county health officials.
At the time, the county was reporting two active COVID-19 cases, but the CAD system had four addresses flagged. Mr. Hagemann said that the difference was only because the county had not yet reported the two additional cases in their daily COVID-19 reports.
“Somebody thought that now the number was higher than the number that we were reporting,” Mr. Hagemann said. “It wasn’t incorrect, but it was misleading because it was information that had subsequently come about and been reported by public health, so the very next day that information would’ve been in hand and we would’ve reported it to the public.”
The breach of information security was a concern for Mr. Gray and the county, and the mayor’s call was what notified them that the information was not being protected properly.
Mr. Gray’s email says that after looking into the situation, Joseph Plummer, director of the county emergency management office, found that there were more than 30 searches for the addresses of COVID-19 patients by “a variety of people.”
“My message to everyone is remember HIPAA,” reads the email from Mr. Gray. “These folks are flagged for the protection of first responders only if necessary. They are sick and only sick they deserve their privacy free from any creation of a public stigma.”
Mr. Hagemann said that the county put in more controls in the CAD system to keep the information more tightly controlled, and since then there have been no further breaches.
“There wasn’t another thing said by anybody, anywhere, and we continue to utilize that same system,” he said.
