CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lions Club awarded three young women the organization’s volunteerism award. The organization annually recognizes Carthage Central High School seniors who volunteer in the community.

Chosen from among eight applications were, Rebecca Steiner, Janessa Oakes and Katie Huff who each received $500. The applications were ranked based on volunteerism both in school and in the community. Because of Covid, the students were limited during their sophomore and junior years as to how much volunteering they could do. The students also had to write an essay about why volunteerism is important to them.

