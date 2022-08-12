CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lions Club awarded three young women the organization’s volunteerism award. The organization annually recognizes Carthage Central High School seniors who volunteer in the community.
Chosen from among eight applications were, Rebecca Steiner, Janessa Oakes and Katie Huff who each received $500. The applications were ranked based on volunteerism both in school and in the community. Because of Covid, the students were limited during their sophomore and junior years as to how much volunteering they could do. The students also had to write an essay about why volunteerism is important to them.
“Their essays varied based on their levels of volunteering but most mentioned the importance of giving back to their school and/or community and how rewarding it made them feel,” said a member of the Lions selection committee. “The Lions Club gives these awards every year to instill in our youth the importance of volunteering and giving back to others, hopefully something they will continue to do after graduation.”
The scholarships were presented during the year-end awards ceremony at the high school. The Lions feel youth who volunteer become adults who serve. These youth, the club says, will likely grow to be the community leaders of the future.
“The point of life is love” said Ms. Steiner, 17, daughter of Katherine and Thomas Steiner.
During not only of her high school career but also her life, Ms. Steiner has dedicated her hours to helping those in her community as a way to find fulfillment in her own life.
While in high school, Ms. Steiner spent about 350 hours serving a plethora of organizations, including taking care of the greenhouse and school animals. As a member of Key Club she helped with the food drive, trash pickup and popcorn distribution to hospitalized children.
The services did not stop at high school as Ms. Steiner also gave back to her community. Stone soup dinners, Sunday school assistant, car wash organizer, backpack program, and reading for agriculture literacy is just some of the work that grants her this accolade.
“Every single bit of kindness that enters the world changes it for the better,” remarks Ms. Steiner, as she is giving every ounce of her kindness to make the world a brighter place for her community.
When she was not working at McDonalds you could find Janessa Oakes spending her days volunteering with the Black River Elementary School benefiting students from kindergarten through fourth grade.
Daughter of Danielle Oakes of West Carthage, seventeen-year-old Janessa said, “volunteerism is one of the biggest reasons why a community is so successful,” and that certainly shows as she aids the development of youth in her community. In addition to the school you can find Oakes setting up and taking down the festival of trees, as well as being a youth camp assistant leader and an overnight leader at the Christmas clinic. Overall, Ms. Oakes spent over 200 hours volunteering in her community.
Katie Huff, 17, daughter of Barbara and Sean Huff of Carthage, has given more than 60 hours to her community in Carthage through kindness and acts of service. From decorating pumpkins at Carthage elementary to making bears for a rescue squad that helped children in trauma situations, Ms. Huff is no stranger to how volunteering can benefit those around her.
“We can accomplish great things in the world by volunteering our time whenever and wherever is needed,” said Ms. Huff.
That is exactly what she does, she also participated in the Heart Walk to benefit the American Cancer Society and changed the life of education for a Guatemalan boy through organizing, sorting and distributing a Yuda band sale.
In addition, she has aided the scouting of America both girls and boys, participated in a fall rally in Canada and the food pantry. The time spent giving to others has shaped her community and those around her.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.