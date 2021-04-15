WATERTOWN — The Friends of Thompson Park are looking for volunteers Saturday to help rehabilitate and expand recreational trails at the park.
The work will include cutting and clearing brush and removing trees and overgrowth to help create a more enjoyable hiking experience. Volunteers should bring good boots, work gloves and pruning and lopping shears. They are asked not to bring chain saws or other motorized equipment.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with volunteers gathering at the western lookout off the Gotham Street entrance to the park.
Face masks will be required and social distancing will be exercised.
