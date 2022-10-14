HENDERSON — A vote to livestream Henderson Town Board meetings could be coming as soon as the next meeting in November, Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said.
“It is possible that it will be brought to a vote if we’ve got some bids there,” he said. He added that the town has one bid now for equipment, and that he wants to get a few more bids before agreeing to livestreaming meetings.
Lindsay E. Witmer, a member of the “Stop the Association Island Campground Expansion” Facebook page, said she has purchased about $2,500 worth of equipment to gift to the town; however, even though the town is allowed to take the equipment, they have been advised against doing so by the town attorney.
“You’re taking sides,” Mr. Glaser said. “Would they like it if Sun Communities started donating stuff to the community? Probably not. I’m just trying to stay neutral as a town.”
Livestreaming meetings has been brought to the fore after Sun Communities, the group that owns and operates a campground on Association Island, brought up the idea of potentially expanding onto nearby Hovey Island, which the company also owns. Ms. Witmer’s group is opposed to plans to expand campsites.
Board member Matthew Owen said that he doesn’t think that accepting the equipment shows favoritism.
“I’d go along with that I guess if it could potentially be designed to sway our opinion or our feelings or anything but it is by design, by the very nature of this gift is to promote open government,” he said.
Mr. Owen said he wants to see board members do whatever they can do to make the meetings more open.
Mr. Glaser said the town will likely elect to purchase the equipment instead of taking the gift as he says a few board members do not want to take refurbished equipment. Ms. Witmer said the equipment she has offered is a mixture of refurbished and new equipment.
Mr. Glaser said he is looking at a cloud-based system that will allow for 1,000 people on the platform and posts the videos on YouTube.
He said that system would cost $7,900.
“Am I as the town supervisor investing that much money into a system that a few people will watch in the beginning but as things go on, they’re not really going to really watch it? I couldn’t tell you. I can do a lot in the town with $7,000 to $8,000,” Mr. Glaser said.
He said he is “up in the air” about livestreaming meetings.
“I’m not saying it wouldn’t satisfy some people,” he said. “I think right now that the people who want that, it’s self-serving because they feel like the town is probably going to pull something over their eyes, but I think at this point it’s a matter of investment versus what’s going on.”
Sun Communities used Zoom to make a presentation during a town planning board meeting about what they potentially wanted to build, Mr. Glaser said.
Mr. Glaser said that even just allowing them to Zoom into the meeting was “a fiasco,” and that it took around a half hour to set up.
Sean James, a concerned Henderson resident who lives part time in Henderson and part time in Skaneateles and made the drive from Skaneateles on Tuesday for the meeting, said allowing Sun Communities to Zoom into a meeting “is a huge discrepancy.”
Mr. Glaser said Sun Communities was allowed to Zoom into the meeting because they were presenting a potential project and not just Zooming in to listen in to a meeting.
Mr. James said taking the gift would allow people to listen in to all parts of the meeting, not just for the potential Association Island expansion.
“That will allow access in perpetuity too, long beyond this argument between Sun and residents,” he said. “But yet, they personally went out of their way to set up a Zoom meeting for Sun, so where is the bias?”
Mr. Glaser said if someone has a specific item they would like to discuss, and there was no chance they could make it to the meeting, it’s possible they would allow for them to call into meetings or Zoom into meetings to make their point.
“Call my number, do it on (Facebook) Messenger, you can have your camera on or you can just have it voice, whatever you want if you have a specific question,” he said. “And I’ve done that in the past for people, but the town just has not made the investment yet into the right computer to do something like that on a constant basis.”
Mr. Glaser stressed during the town board meeting on Tuesday that no application has been submitted by Sun Communities for plans on Hovey Island and that he understands the residents’ concerns.
