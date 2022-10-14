Henderson board to vote on holding live video meetings

Photo by Soumil Kumar/Pexels

HENDERSON — A vote to livestream Henderson Town Board meetings could be coming as soon as the next meeting in November, Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said.

“It is possible that it will be brought to a vote if we’ve got some bids there,” he said. He added that the town has one bid now for equipment, and that he wants to get a few more bids before agreeing to livestreaming meetings.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.