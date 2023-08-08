Vote on Watertown City Hall project delayed

WATERTOWN — City Council members were unable to vote on Monday night on whether to borrow $3.1 million for needed renovations at City Hall.
City Council tabled approving the bonding to pay for the project because it could not approve unanimous consent to move the project along. Councilman Cliff G. Olney III was absent on Monday night.
Council members are now expected to take up the project once again at the Aug. 21 meeting.
The city has been talking for several years about completing a series of improvements on the 57-year-old building at 245 Washington St.
The improvements include mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades, including a new air handling unit. A part of the roof needs to be replaced and major work needs to be completed on the building’s elevator.
New building insulation would be installed and City Hall’s facade would undergo an upgrade on the one-story section of the building.
GYMO Architecture, Engineering, & Land Surveying was retained to complete some preliminary design work and now will finish up the engineering before construction would begin.
Some of the mechanical and elevator work could begin this spring.
Last year, city staff told council members about $10 million in City Hall repairs were needed. They decided not to proceed with all of that work but to focus on what is needed to do now.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.