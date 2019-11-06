SACKETS HARBOR — The village Board of Trustees will have to appoint the next mayor after the only candidate for the race, the former mayor who resigned in August, received most of the votes in the general election Tuesday.
Former incumbent Molly C. Reilly planned to run for re-election, but then accepted the position of assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office, prompting her resignation. F. Eric Constance, who was appointed mayor after Mrs. Reilly left, said there was not time for anyone else to join the mayoral race, leaving her as the sole candidate.
The Jefferson County Board of Elections received 54 write-in votes alongside the 133 for Mrs. Reilly, according to unofficial election results. County Democratic Elections Commissioner Babette M. Hall said her office also received 12 absentee ballots and two military ballots, but they would not affect the results of the race after Mrs. Reilly walked away with 71 percent of the vote.
As a result, the village board will have to appoint a new mayor to serve for a year and hold an election for the position next year.
“We’ll be looking forward to having the office on the ballot again in 2020,” Ms. Hall said.
Mr. Constance, a three-term mayor who left the office in 2014, previously served as a trustee before his mayoral appointment, but did not run for re-election for his trustee seat.
He said he wanted to retire from local government, and found that his colleagues were “heading in the right direction.” Despite an overall desire to walk away from politics, Mr. Constance said he would be willing to serve as mayor for another year if the board appoints him, a decision he expects to take place Tuesday at its November meeting.
“I’ve been mayor here three different times, so it’s no big deal to me,” he said.
Village officials will be busy tackling projects to repair damage from and better prepare against flooding along Lake Ontario, a key reason Mr. Constance said he would be willing to serve as mayor for another year. The village was awarded $4.16 million from the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative last week
The REDI funding will be used to repair damage to the seawall at the water treatment plant, instate further protection measures along the plant, raise Brown Shores Road two feet, repair the Market Square Park docks, raise the boat launch two feet and add transient docking at the park. Mr. Constance said he plans to begin meeting with engineers about the projects this week.
Officials will also seek grant money for a $4 million replacement to the water line connecting the village plant to Lake Ontario, Mr. Constance said.
