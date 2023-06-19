Water district heading for vote

Outside the town of Lyme offices on Route 12E. Watertown Daily Times

CHAUMONT — A proposed water district for Point Salubrious that would result in total cost — over nearly four decades — of more than $50,000 for each property connected to the service, is up for a vote Wednesday.

The projected $17.48 million project to bring water around the roughly 7-mile point includes 329 properties with an initial estimated annual cost of $2,048 for each property, or equivalent dwelling unit. The residents would be billed $170.66 monthly, an amount higher than most Watertown residents pay quarterly for water and sewer.

