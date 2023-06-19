CHAUMONT — A proposed water district for Point Salubrious that would result in total cost — over nearly four decades — of more than $50,000 for each property connected to the service, is up for a vote Wednesday.
The projected $17.48 million project to bring water around the roughly 7-mile point includes 329 properties with an initial estimated annual cost of $2,048 for each property, or equivalent dwelling unit. The residents would be billed $170.66 monthly, an amount higher than most Watertown residents pay quarterly for water and sewer.
BCA Architects & Engineers, Watertown, projects that about $8 million of the construction cost could be covered by state and federal grants, leaving $9.48 million to be funded through a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan over a 38-year period with 3% interest.
Under that funding scenario, the annual debt service on the loan for the district would be $421,475, of which each property owner would be responsible for $1,476. Additional costs for a connection to the Development Authority of the North Country’s regional water distribution system, operations, maintenance and capital expenses, as well as usage fees would be $572 annually, resulting in a total yearly cost of $2,048 for each property connected.
That amount is nearly double the Office of the State Comptroller’s threshold of $1,040 annually for a municipality to issue debt to finance the establishment or extension of a special water district, meaning the town of Lyme will have to apply for permission through the office to establish the district regardless of the results of Wednesday’s special election among property owners.
Lyme Town Supervisor Terry Countryman said the town is doing everything it is legally required to do.
Mr. Countryman said that there was an engineering study done because there was a group of people who wanted water on Point Salubrious.
This has been a two-year process, Mr. Countryman said.
A resolution was passed by the town board to form the district, which allowed the town to see what grants were available.
A permissive referendum allows residents within the district to create a petition that would require a full referendum within 30 days of the resolution being passed. A valid petition was submitted to the town that will require the special election.
Mr. Countryman said that the board “is not concerned either way.”
He added that he thinks everyone wants good, clean water, “but as far as the board’s opinion on whether or not Point Salubrious gets water is entirely up to them.”
“As you move forward, water is a good thing, but as far as the board is concerned, we’re not the ones driving this; it’s the residents on Point Salubrious that are going to make this decision,” he said.
About a year and a half ago, Mr. Countryman said there was a petition on the point from residents who wanted water. The town tried to validate the petition, but he said it “came up a little bit short.”
He said a study was done 10 years or more ago because the same issue was brought up then.
Right now, Mr. Countryman said seasonal residents generally pump their own water from Lake Ontario. The year-round residents are on shore-wells, which can pose challenges, he said.
He said he understands the financial concerns of the residents.
“When you form a water district, everybody in the water district pays, whether they hook up to the line or they don’t; that’s New York state water law,” he said.
Seasonal resident Kate K. Gingras said that the property that she has on the point has been in the family for more than 100 years and her parents live there during the summer, but she and her sisters are the property owners. She is concerned, she said, for a couple different reasons.
One of her concerns is the environment. She said she is concerned about what may happen to the wildlife with habitat in that area if the area gets commercialized.
“I’ve spent every summer on the lake there since I was a toddler, and I still look forward to going up there and watching the turtles lay their eggs and watching the deer swim to Cherry Island,” she said.
She said that although they would like water at their cottage, they are only summer residents, and that her main issue with the financial side is that it is a flat fee and not per usage.
“For a summer resident, to be charged the same amount of money that a year-round resident would be charged, I think is a major issue for me,” she said.
Ms. Gingras said she is also concerned about the potential for the commercialization of the area in the future. She said she likes the way things are now.
Warren Johnson, a year-round resident, is in favor of the water district being formed because he says residences around him have gone dry.
“I want a water supply that I can depend on,” he said.
He said it would also help in terms of fire protection as he says the fire department was downgraded four or five years ago, which resulted in homeowner insurance increasing.
Mr. Johnson said that fire protection comes with municipal water and will reduce the cost of homeowner insurance.
He also called criticism of the price “premature” as the cost that is out there now is an estimate, and not final.
“Getting municipal water is a process,” he said.
He’s asking the public to vote yes.
“Let the process go forward, let’s see what the bottom line is going to be,” he said.
Mr. Johnson also said he has heard from neighbors who want to be full-time residents, but they aren’t because they don’t have water, mostly in the fall going into the winter.
He also said that municipal water will increase property values.
“The town council has been very visible,” he said.
After the vote, whatever way it turns out, the matter goes to the state comptroller’s office to make a decision on whether the town can go forward.
“If they make a decision that we can go forward, I’m sure the board that exists today does not want to saddle them with a bill they can’t handle,” Mr. Countryman said. “We would not proceed further unless we knew we could secure enough funds to make the cost reasonable.”
There are 329 individual properties on the point, and year-round homes are increasing.
“People are finding the shoreline a lot of fun,” Mr. Countryman said.
The vote will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at town offices, 12175 Route 12E. Only residents who own property within the proposed district are eligible to vote.
