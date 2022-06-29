BROWNVILLE — It appears that drainage issues on Route 12E, or West Main Street in the village, have been causing significant damage to a house along the road.
After decades of back and forth between the homeowner and the state Department of Transportation, which is tasked with maintaining Route 12E, Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, got involved and asked the DOT for action.
But even that wasn’t enough to make a change, and on Wednesday morning, Mr. Walczyk stood in front of the home in question, 122 West Main St., with homeowner Frances P. VanBrocklin, publicly asking for the Department of Transportation to take action.
“For the past three years, we’ve been working at an issue and sometimes the executive branch isn’t as responsive as it should be,” Mr. Walczyk said.
Mr. Walczyk said, since 2019 he and his office have been working with Ms. VanBrocklin to remedy the flooding issue. When it rains, especially in the spring and summer, water from Route 12E flows freely into Ms. VanBrocklin’s yard, tearing sinkholes into her yard, flooding the basement and destroying her home’s foundation. There’s a drainage grate right outside her front yard, but she and Mr. Walczyk have come to find it doesn’t really drain anywhere.
“The problem started around 1970 when the road was rebuilt,” Ms. VanBrocklin said. “There’s no curb, the water comes right over my lawn, and very seldom does it go down the drain.”
She said the problem has been slowly worsening over the years, as the road gets higher each time it’s repaved, and the water wears deeper tracks into her own property. A line of sandbags by the side of her front door have been in place for so long, they’ve started to disappear into the earth around them.
She said sinkholes have popped up around her property when the water gets really bad, and she’s had to take on the responsibility of filling them herself. For years, she’s tried to get action from the state, which keeps saying the problem belongs to the village of Brownville or Jefferson County.
“I will tell you, it has been a nightmare talking to different people, trying to get things done here,” Ms. VanBrocklin said. “It seems like nobody really gives a damn.”
In the road, signs of wear and over-paving are evident as well. There are potholes and sunken areas, indicating an overabundance of water. The curbs are all but disappeared under layers of asphalt, and the road surface is less than an inch lower than adjacent yards in many places, and even with neighboring yards in other places.
Mr. Walczyk and Ms. VanBrocklin were joined by Brownville Mayor Patrick C. Connor, village trustees and Department of Public Works staff. Mayor Connor said the state has tried to push the issue off on his village, and no matter what they try doing to prove it’s a state issue, nobody listens.
“They asked us to put a camera in, which we did, we put the camera in approximately 75 feet, and we couldn’t get it to go any further,” he said.
Under state law, drainage on most state highways is the responsibility of the village, town or county in which the highway is located. The state is only responsible for drainage on highways on which it has done recent work. While he said he can understand that requirement for most state highways, this issue is different.
Mr. Walczyk said, based on his office’s research, its possible the drainage system underneath was never properly constructed. The highway, previously referred to as the Watertown–Limerick Highway, was built in the 1930s using 1920s plans. Initially, drainage plans called for a pipe to run from Ms. VanBrocklin’s side of the highway, through the property across the street, down through the Neenah paper plant and into the Black River. However, that system was never installed as the paper plant’s owners at the time refused to allow for the underground pipe on their land.
Instead, officials planned for the pipe to take a right-hand turn across the street from Ms. VanBrocklin’s home, west down Route 12E to Storehouse Street and underneath that street into the Black River.
It could possibly have never been built, or may have collapsed over the near-century it’s been installed.
“(The drain) goes under the highway and then follows the southern end of the road,” he said. “That is a drain to nowhere, at least as far as we can snake it. The village can’t find any end to that drain. There’s a blockage, a breakage or it’s a drain to nowhere.”
Based on his office’s research, it appears the drainage pipe does run down Route 12E but stops right at the Storehouse Road intersection.
After it was first built, the highway switched hands a number of times. It was built by Jefferson County, then taken over by the state for a time, when the drainage system was installed. The highway was then handed back to Jefferson County again, and finally returned to state control in the 1970s.
On Wednesday, Mr. Walczyk produced a 1970 penny from his pocket, which he said he had found in the drain outside Ms. VanBrocklin’s home.
“It’s a statement on two things,” he said. “It’s a statement on the neglect for the state to do any major reconstruction to address the issues on this highway since prior to 1970. And two, it’s a constant reminder. I’m not a big fan of clutter, but this penny sitting on my desk is a constant reminder to me that every single day it sits there is another day the state has done nothing to respond to the needs of the constituents here in Brownville.”
A DOT spokesperson did not return a request for comment by press time Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.