Leaders urge safety data requirement at solar farms

Fire departments battled a fire at a solar farm on County Route 179 in Chaumont on July 27. The fire and subsequent health hazard posed to the community prompted the region’s representatives in Albany to introduce a bill to post important data for first responders at solar farms like this one in Chaumont. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — In light of the recent battery fire at a Chaumont solar farm, Watertown legislators Sen. Mark C. Walczyk and Assemblyman Scott A. Gray have teamed up to introduce new safety regulations for the power generation stations that are popping up all over the region and the state.

On Thursday, Walczyk and Gray, both Republicans, put together a bill that would mandate every solar farm in New York bear a safety data sheet in a conspicuous location, so first responders can refer to it immediately in the event of an emergency.

