ALBANY — In light of the recent battery fire at a Chaumont solar farm, Watertown legislators Sen. Mark C. Walczyk and Assemblyman Scott A. Gray have teamed up to introduce new safety regulations for the power generation stations that are popping up all over the region and the state.
On Thursday, Walczyk and Gray, both Republicans, put together a bill that would mandate every solar farm in New York bear a safety data sheet in a conspicuous location, so first responders can refer to it immediately in the event of an emergency.
Walczyk criticized the state policies that have accelerated solar farm development, saying that Gov. Hochul and Albany Democrats have “created a cult of environmental extremism that supersedes both logic and the environment.”
“This week, their hasty ‘Climate Action’ policy put the people of Chaumont and the town of Lyme in harm’s way. Emergency services had limited information on the ground for one reason; the NY’s one-party rule has forced batteries into our communities which shouldn’t be on the market in the first place,” Walczyk said in a statement.
The law would immediately require that solar farms post a sheet conspicuously that informs emergency personnel about the instructions for safely using equipment at the generation site and hazards associated with the chemicals, materials and machinery installed there.
The Assemblyman said this bill is one part of a list of issues he hopes to resolve regarding solar farm safety.
“Making sure our emergency personnel are completely equipped with the right equipment and information needed to respond rapidly and efficiently is the priority,” Gray said. “As this legislation moves forward we will be working closely with the Governor’s task force in order to ensure public safety and health are paramount when developing battery storage sites. This will help prevent and or mitigate these fires from occurring in the future.”
The bill has local support from town of Lyme supervisor Terry Countryman, who said there needs to be more information and attention paid to lithium battery storage.
“It’s in your back pocket, it’s in your car, it’s everywhere,” Countryman said in Walczyk’s statement. “We need to learn how to fight it best, and how we’re going to bring it into communities. Thank you to Assemblyman Gray and Senator Walczyk for introducing legislation to tackle this newfound problem.”
