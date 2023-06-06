ALBANY — The legislative session in the Capitol is coming to a close Thursday, and state Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, has a few more bills he’s hoping to see passed before legislators leave for the summer.
“It’s really about pushing local bills through on the finish line, making sure that we’re synced up in the Senate and the Assembly,” he said in an interview outside the Senate chambers on Tuesday. “The priority is really driven out of our local governments.”
Mr. Walczyk, who represents all or part of seven counties in the north country and Adirondack Park, has a number of bills submitted this session that relate to requests from local governments. There are the usual extensions to allow counties to collect sales tax for themselves, or mortgage taxes, and a few bills to allow certain individuals to take civil service exams. Mr. Walczyk is confident those will move before the end of session because of their important but uncontroversial nature.
There are others though, that seem to focus on local issues but would in reality be precedent-setting bills, with significant implications.
“I think of the minimum maintenance roads legislation that we carry with (Assembly Republican) Leader Will Barclay, for the town of Lorraine, that will be critically important in setting some precedent for how the state views minimum maintenance roads, and the mandate that villages and towns have to maintain roads,” he said.
That bill, which passed in the Assembly Monday but awaits action in the Senate, would establish the first-ever minimum-maintenance road designation in the state, allowing certain towns to engage in a process of designating roads to receive less or no snow and ice removal, after public input from voters and property owners along the road. Roads that lead to certain classifications of farmland could not be designated minimum maintenance roads, and the roads must be studied to ensure that they remain passable in wintry conditions.
Mr. Walczyk said he is hoping to pass a bill he is working on with Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, which would see the West Carthage Housing Authority dissolved and its assets folded into the Wilna Housing Authority, which has been helping to manage the West Carthage authority on an interim basis for the last few years. He said he would like to see that moved this session, and the bill is scheduled for a Senate floor vote before Thursday. The Assembly version remains in that chamber’s Housing Committee.
Mr. Walczyk is hoping to see action on two bills he has been working on with Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, regarding fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse. Mr. Morse died in March 2021 at a state facility while training to join the Watertown City Fire Department as a professional firefighter.
Mr. Walczyk has worked with Mr. Gray on a bill that would provide Peyton’s father with death benefits.
“We’re pushing special legislation now, to provide some exception to in this instance, so that Peyton Morse, who died at a state training facility and didn’t meet the number of days generally required on the job to receive that death benefit, so his family can receive that benefit,” Mr. Walczyk said. “I’m still very hopeful we’ll get that done and put a bill on the governor’s desk.”
Another bill to rename a portion of a state highway that runs through LaFargeville, where Mr. Morse was raised and where he worked as a volunteer firefighter, is also under consideration this session, and was recently moved out of committee in the Senate. Its companion in the Assembly remains in the Ways and Means Committee.
Mr. Walczyk has a number of bills on file for the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, and the city of Ogdensburg. One would adjust the height and weight limits on the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge to allow Canadian trucks to cross without having to shift their weight distributions, which don’t match U.S. standards exactly. Another would permit OBPA to operate its own airport police force, with some security positions registered as officers of the peace. The weight limit bill had advanced out of the Senate Transportation Committee, but its companion in the Assembly, led by Mr. Gray, had not moved from that chamber’s Transportation Committee.
The bill to authorize the OBPA to run its own airport police force passed the Assembly 134-8 on May 24. The Senate version of the bill was referred to the codes committee on Feb. 7, and has not yet seen any action.
A bill Mr. Walczyk has introduced that would permit the city of Ogdensburg to tax vacant state properties in its jurisdiction also remains in the Senate Local Government Committee and the Assembly Real Property Taxation Committee, unlikely to move forward in the few days remaining this session.
A bill the senator introduced that would ban unencapsulated polystyrene docks, which environmental groups warn can break up and contaminate waterways, is on the calendar for a vote in the Senate, but Mr. Walczyk said he doesn’t expect it will make it to the governor’s desk this session.
“I’m still looking for some bipartisan co-sponsorship and someone to carry it in the Assembly,” he said. “That’s something we’re going to keep chipping away at.”
As the session comes to a close on Thursday, a number of Sen. Walczyk’s bills are headed to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s desk.
Extensions to sales tax collections for Hamilton, Jefferson and Lewis counties have passed in both chambers, as well as a bill to allow criminal defendants in Jefferson County to appear virtually at certain parts of court proceedings. A few bills are headed to a floor vote within hours or days, and some appointments to state offices remain. Mr. Walczyk said he is looking forward to voting on the New York Power Authority’s new board chair and a board of trustees member as well. Votes are set to happen before the end of session Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.