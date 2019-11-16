WATERTOWN — Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, thinks he has an idea how the city can save $3.15 million from completing that City Court project: Don’t have two full-time city court judges.
The Republican state lawmaker intends to draft “Home Rule” legislation that proposes reducing the two full-time judges to 1.5.
If there isn’t two full-time judges, there would be no need for the court project, he said.
The state’s Office of Court Administration is pushing the project because it requires separate courtrooms for each of the two full-time city judges.
The city is responsible for financing the project, while the state pays for staffing the court.
Assemblyman Walczyk opposed the court project when he served on City Council and hasn’t changed his mind since getting elected to the state Assembly last year.
“If the state is pushing for it, the state should pay for the court,” Assemblyman Walczyk said.
Court administration officials have also said the second courtroom is needed for separate opioid and veteran courts and for additional domestic violence cases that the city’s two City Court judges will handle.
He contended the City Court expansion is an unfunded state mandate, stressing that those cases should be handled in Jefferson County court and not at the city level.
Mayor-elect Jeffrey M. Smith, who campaigned this fall on trying to stop the court project from happening, came up using Home Rule legislation to bring back having 1.5 city court judges.
Under the plan, the switch back to 1.5 judges would occur at the end of when one of the two judge’s 10-year term expires. Judge Eugene R. Renzi was elected to the full-time judgeship in 2011 and his term expires in 2021, while Judge Anthony M. Neddo won election in 2017 and his term ends in 2027.
Assemblyman Walczyk stressed neither judge would lose their job as the result of his legislation. It would not be fair to them because they ran for the office and voters elected them, he said.
Judge Renzi referred all questions about the proposal to Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for this district.
Judge Murphy, who became the administrative judge following the sudden death of Judge James C. Tormey III in June, said the city must move forward with the court project to add that second courtroom.
Judge Murphy said his predecessor and the city agreed to a series of compromises on the project to keep costs down, so the city should honor what was worked out between them.
He also pointed out that the state court administration accused the city earlier this year of dragging its feet on the project that has languished for more than five years now.
So Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. and the current council agreed that they were moving ahead with the project.
This past week, Judge Murphy and court administration officials met with the city to iron out some minor details of the project.
The courtroom judges will share a bathroom and ramps will be added to the existing court room to improve accessibility for the judges.
If the project proceeds, the next step will be council members voting on a contract with an engineering firm to design the expansion on the first floor of City Hall. That could happen next month.
“So we’re proceeding,” Judge Murphy said.
But Mayor-elect Smith and the assemblyman still hope that it can be stopped with Home Rule legislation.
And Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo said the Home Rule proposal could be the solution.
“I never thought of Home Rule legislation,” she said. “I think it’s something that needs exploring.”
Assemblyman Walczyk must will work out exactly how his proposal would be done. He doesn’t know yet whether it would be enacted after Judge Renzi’s term expires or under Judge Neddo’s, he said.
“We’re exploring our options,” he said.
The new City Council would have to approve a request for Home Rule legislation, the Democratic-controlled state Assembly and Senate would have to pass it and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo would have to sign it.
“I’m not so sure that would proceed,” Judge Murphy said, adding that he doubts that the state legislators would act on it.
The assemblyman has discussed the issue with both judges; neither he or Mr. Smith have talked about it with Judge Murphy, however.
While he acknowledged getting it done will take work, Assemblyman Walczyk said he’s gone up against Albany in the past.
“Why wouldn’t they approve it?” Mr. Smith said.
The mayor-elect insists that a second courtroom is not needed. If the caseload was so busy, why are the two judges sent to Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to help out there when they are needed, the mayor-elect said.
He also questions how the city ended up with two full-time judges.
Several years ago, the state court system notified the city out of the blue that the state Legislature approved promoting a half-time judge to full time.
It was done without the city’s knowledge or its participation and without the state following a process outlining how it should be done.
Because of that, the city should go back to 1.5 judges, Mr. Smith said.
But City Attorney Robert J. Slye said it would be difficult to untangle having two full-time judges.
“I don’t know how you undo that,” he said. “I don’t think it’s possible.”
It could take years to get back to the old 1.5-judge system.
“We’re not going to take five, six or eight years to get a courtroom,” Judge Murphy said. “I can tell you that.”
The jury is out on what will happen.
