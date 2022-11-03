WATERTOWN — North country residents have been experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures, and that trend doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.
Highs are expected to jump into the mid-70s Saturday, and could potentially break a daily record, according to Steven J. Welch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
The normal high temperature for Watertown on Saturday would be 51 degrees. The National Weather Service in Buffalo is predicting a high of 73. The record high is 71 degrees.
“That’s going to be the warmest day,” he said. “But in general, temperatures the past few weeks have been, for most areas, at least 10 degrees, 15 degrees above normal, and really, it’s maxing out this Saturday with 20 degrees above normal.”
Mr. Welch said the weather information that the National Weather Service uses comes from Watertown International Airport.
Those looking to experience a little bit of fall weather will have a chance on Tuesday when temperatures are closer to what they normally are this time of year with highs in the low 50s, before quickly climbing back to above normal temperatures in the days that follow.
The north country is experiencing the higher-than-normal temperatures due to a pattern change — from a trough to a strong ridge with high pressure, Mr. Welch said.
PBS describes a trough as “an elongated area of relatively low pressure extending from the center of a region of low pressure,” while a ridge is described by PBS as “an elongated area of relatively high pressure extending from the center of a high-pressure region.”
According to data collected at the Watertown filtration plant, the record high temperature for today’s date is 74 degrees set in 2015. For Nov. 5, the record high is 74 set in 2008; the record for Nov. 6 is 73 set in 1948.
There will be a few colder days next week, Mr. Welch said, but overall the temperature is supposed to stay pretty warm.
“Overall, it still looks dry and above normal for temperatures,” he said.
People in Watertown took time to enjoy the abnormally warm weather on Thursday afternoon.
Gino T. McCoy was out enjoying the weather on Public Square.
“This is the greatest day I’ve ever been in Watertown. At this date, it’s never been like this ever in my 35 years of being here,” he said. “I’m in shock.”
Mr. McCoy recalled last Nov. 3 when he was trying to dig for worms for his fish tank, but couldn’t dig because the ground was frozen.
This year, he finds himself going outside more because of the warmer weather.
“I’ve been out every day, all day because it’s so beautiful,” he said.
He went on to say that he was surprised that there weren’t more people outside on the mid-60-degree fall day.
“This is the most beautiful day in November I’ve ever seen, and no one’s outside but me,” he said.
Clifton G. Briggs was also out enjoying the weather on Thursday.
He said that if temperatures were where they typically are, he would be inside watching television, but since the weather has been warmer for the past week or so, he finds himself going outside more.
“I try to get outside all the time,” he said.
Mr. Briggs said that the warmer weather has allowed him to spend more time fishing.
Mr. Welch said current weather forecasts show above normal temperatures for the next three to four weeks, but there are still chances of some colder weather coming down from Canada for a day or two.
Maya Smirnov, who recently moved to the area from Montreal, said she simply came out to enjoy the warmer temperatures.
She too has been finding herself going out more.
Mr. Welch said that October was cooler and wetter than normal, and that now the north country is on the other side.
“It’s balancing out now,” he said.
