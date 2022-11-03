A few more weeks of unseasonable warmth

Bathed in the sunlight of a 65-degree day, the allegorical statue of Lady Victory looks out Thursday from Watertown’s Public Square from atop the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — North country residents have been experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures, and that trend doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.

Highs are expected to jump into the mid-70s Saturday, and could potentially break a daily record, according to Steven J. Welch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

The statue of Roswell P. Flower appears to be waving to traffic about to pass through Public Square in Watertown on an unseasonably warm day Thursday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
