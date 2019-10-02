Carthage and Indian River football teams will continue their rivalry Friday when the Comets host the Warriors at 7 p.m.
The game will be broadcast by NBC Watertown on multiple platforms with a pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by the 7 p.m. kickoff.
HOW TO WATCH:
Facebook Live: NBC Watertown Sports
Website: NBCWatertown.com
Over-the-air: Channel 45.2
