WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Public Health Service has received the results of its first wastewater COVID-19 test in the county, and has found a small, “unquantifiable” presence of the virus.
The public health service has contracted with Quadrant Biosciences to perform weekly wastewater tests for the city of Watertown. According to Quadrant’s documentation, the tests can detect the presence of COVID-19 in a community up to two weeks before any residents show signs of infection.
Ginger Hall, director of the Jefferson County Public Health Service, said that this first test found a very small amount of the virus in the city’s wastewater.
“That indicates that there could be some people shedding the virus into the sewer system,” Mrs. Hall said.
Mrs. Hall said the amount of the virus in the water was so low that it could not be used to estimate how many people may be infected. She said the number would be used as a baseline future tests will be measured against, to indicate if the virus is spreading in the community.
Mrs. Hall said the county submitted another specimen to be tested Monday, and they expect a result within the next week or so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.