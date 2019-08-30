Wastewater workshop scheduled for Oct. 29

Towns and villages in the Tug Hill region that operate sewer and water facilities are invited to attend the Fundamentals of Water and Wastewater Facilities for Municipalities workshop Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with sessions running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $40 and includes a light breakfast, lunch, venue and workshop materials. It is suggested that members of municipal boards and sewer and water boards, as well as clerks and operators, should attend.
For more information, contact the Commission at 315-785-2380 or jennifer@tughill.org.
