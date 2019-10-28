WATERTOWN — A broken water main on Route 37 has forced about 600 residents in the town of Pamelia to boil their water throughout the weekend and into Monday.
The main, which had a large hole, broke Friday night, but workers repaired it Saturday, bringing water service back to residents along and near Routes 37, 11 and 342, said Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott Allen. The state Department of Health, however, has maintained the boil water advisory it initiated this weekend to ensure water from the main is safe for consumption, Mr. Allen said.
“It might be tomorrow,” when the advisory is lifted, Mr. Allen said. “That’s just a guesstimation.”
The town receives water from connections to the Development Authority of the North Country’s Watertown to Fort Drum water line, an 11-mile line that delivers water from the city to Fort Drum. The development authority’s line was not affected because the broken main was an extender serving Pamelia residents, Mr. Allen said.
Repairs to the broken main lasted about 14 hours, Mr. Allen said, which included the six hours needed to restore water pressure.
“We lost pressure in the system completely,” he said.
