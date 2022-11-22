WATERTOWN — A water main break near Ten Eyck and Holcomb streets in the city has closed a portion of Holcomb Street.
How many people are affected and what caused the break were not immediately available.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
WATERTOWN — A water main break near Ten Eyck and Holcomb streets in the city has closed a portion of Holcomb Street.
How many people are affected and what caused the break were not immediately available.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.