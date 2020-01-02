CHAUMONT — Town of Lyme officials’ effort to build up their newest waterfront park off East Main Street with various amenities earned them more than $1 million in state funds this year.
The project garnered a $261,351 grant through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative last month. Awarding the grant follows another state allocation for the park announced in October, $1.18 million through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI.
Robin Grovesteen, executive assistant to the town of Lyme supervisor, Scott Aubertine, said the recent grant was awarded to help reimburse the land acquisition for the park. Ms. Grovesteen wrote the grant application. Deputy Town Supervisor Donald R. Bourquin said the Lyme Town Council has yet to determine how to spend the reimbursement money.
“I’m grateful for the assistance from the governor,” Ms. Grovesteen said.
The town board has not settled on specific amenities for the new park, now called the Veterans Memorial Public Park. Mr. Bourquin said their wish list includes docks, a handicap-accessible canoe and kayak launch, a retaining wall, roads, walkway around the permitter of the park and connections to water, sewer and electricity services.
Earning money from the REDI initiative has propelled work towards developing the new park. Mr. Bourquin said the town must complete 10 percent of the engineering work by Feb. 14 in order to comply with state requirements for the funds.
“Everything is up in the air,” Mr. Bourquin said. “Our main focus is on using the REDI funds.”
Town officials have wanted to develop a park on the water in the center of Chaumont for many years. The prospect involved acquiring land from Geordie H. Magee, former owner of the Chaumont Yacht Club. His asking price for his five-acre property, which was separate from the club, had been too high until 2018.
The town purchased 3.4 acres for its park from Mr. Magee for $336,000 on Feb. 3. The purchase followed a vote to decide whether to purchase the land, particularly the bond resolution for it, held in July of 2018.
Mr. Magee sold another 1.05 adjacent acres of his property to Reginald J. Schweitzer Jr. and Elizabeth H. Bonisteel Schweitzer for $72,000, and another 0.62 acres to Andrew J. Williams, who owns Wise Guys Pizza with his wife, Amy G., for $72,000. Mr. and Mrs. Williams will use the land for parking for their new Wise Guys establishment, which they have been building down the street from their existing location.
“We bought it with the idea of applying for grants,” for the town park, Mr. Bourquin said. A sign reading “Welcome to the Town of Lyme Public Park” stands in front of the park property, although the name is Veterans Memorial Public Park. The sign stood barren before the town purchased the property, but officials decided to decorate the sign this summer before the name was determined to highlight the park, Ms. Grovesteen said. Mr. Bourquin said the board will most likely have to change the sign to reflect the new name.
The town was previously awarded $125,000 from the state to fund municipal park projects, which Ms. Grovesteen said could be used for any park.
