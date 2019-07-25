HENDERSON HARBOR — The Henderson Harbor Watersports Program is seeking public assistance to upgrade its existing building and protect it from high lake levels.
“The building (located on Cornell Road) is from the mid 1800s and believed to have been brought over from Mexico Bay on ice, on skids, and was the first yacht club on this property,” said Mary M. Hoffman, volunteer executive director of the watersports program.
Necessary work to improve and protect the structure includes jacking the building up to install concrete piers under the posts, and to remedy beams that are rotten.
“We also need to upgrade electrical, repair the floor, roof. There is a lot of work to do,” she said.
The structure is owned by the Henderson Yacht Club, and the not-for-profit watersports program holds a 50-year lease for $1 per year.
“The Henderson Harbor Watersports Program is covering 100 percent of the renovations. We control the building. The yacht club generously gifted us $11,000 toward the renovations,” she said.
Another $7,000 was raised last year by the program and $2,500 of that went to roof repairs.
“We had a local stone mason who donated time and talent to stabilize our chimney which was in rough shape,” she said. “We’ve had others donate time and talent to develop plans for what we need to do and how to do it.”
The high water has reportedly not helped the building.
“The ground is soft and the settling has been made worse by the high ground water and the soft ground,” said Ms. Hoffman. “Additionally, our enrollments are down about 25 percent this year because we have families that were not able to come use their summer homes because their cottages have been condemned or deemed unsafe.”
The building serves as a classroom and storage for the number of programs offered to include swimming, sailing and safe boating education.
“Without this building, we wouldn’t have a program,” she added. “We are committed to these young people.”
The plan is to start construction in September, although additional funds and support are needed.
“We are looking for a donation of storage space for the duration of the repairs,” said Ms. Hoffman. “We have had volunteers offer to assist with manual labor and some of the materials costs, but it’s a big project.”
The project is expected to cost approximately $30,000, excluding siding which is something of interest in the future.
“We don’t know what we’ll find when we jack the building up and removed the rotten pieces,” she said.
Those interested in donating to the project may do so though the JYC (Junior Yacht Club) restoration fund through the Northern New York Community Foundation, or checks to HHWSP may be mailed to P.O. Box 405 Henderson Harbor, NY 13651, using JYC restoration as the memo note.
More information on the programs offered may be found online at www.hhwsp.com.
