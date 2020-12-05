Watertown activist, seriously injured at intersection, lobbies for traffic light

WATERTOWN — For years, local activist Patricia A. Whalen warned city officials that someone was going to get killed at a busy Arsenal Street intersection where passengers get on and off CitiBuses.
It was a matter of time, she said. There were near misses at that spot and several accidents in the vicinity over the years.
Then she barely survived a pedestrian and vehicle accident in August after a pickup truck rammed into her at that very intersection.
As she has done for about six years, she plans to lobby the city once again to install a traffic light at that spot.
“Until something gets done, someone is going to get killed,” she said.
The traffic light issue has been one of many causes Mrs. Whalen has taken on over the years.
Four years ago, Mrs. Whalen, 76, brought to light an increasing bedbug problem in several downtown apartment buildings. Those efforts resulted in the Jefferson County Public Health Service initiating a website to let people know how to prevent them.
She’s gotten involved in landlord-tenant issues, has been an advocate of the CitiBus system and for doing something to help the community’s homeless.
Until an ongoing bout with cancer and the coronavirus pandemic, she attended numerous City Council meetings to bring up her “causes.”
On Aug. 26, Mrs. Whalen was just entering a crosswalk at Arsenal and Arcade streets when she was struck by a pickup truck traveling west on Arsenal Street. Her walker flew several feet and she ended up in the middle of the road. The driver was ticketed for not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
She was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, where she spent three weeks recuperating. She suffered a broken right hip, tailbone and head injuries. She had surgery to put a steel rod in her knee.
While in the hospital, she stopped breathing three times and had to be revived, she said.
“The last time I was sitting in a chair and felt dizzy before I passed out,” she said. “They didn’t think I was going to live.”
Mrs. Whalen was discharged from the hospital Sept. 15. She feels almost constant pain on the right side of her body from her hip down.
During the pandemic, she’s been forced to stay in her one-bedroom apartment most of the time, only getting out about once a week. Otherwise, she’s relied on a handful of friends to help her.
On that Wednesday afternoon, Mrs. Whalen was on her way back to her apartment in the Woolworth Building from picking up some cat food for her 24-year-old cat Piggy.
She stopped to talk to state Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, who lives in a nearby Court Street building, about a tenant-landlord issue she was working on to change.
She turned to cross the street and stepped off the curb. She never saw the pickup. Everything went dark.
“I felt a spinning sensation,” she said.
She credited Assemblyman Walczyk for calling 911 and getting help there quickly.
After talking to her, he turned to talk to another constituent about a different matter. The assemblyman did not see the direct impact of the accident, but saw the reaction on the man’s face who he was talking to. He knew something was wrong, so he turned around to see Mrs. Whalen in the middle of the crosswalk.
“It was a jolt,” he said, although he was able to keep calm and knew help was on the way.
She remained conscious. She doesn’t remember anything in the ambulance.
The Watertown Police Department was first to arrive, quickly followed by the city Fire Department and the ambulance.
“It was a good effort by the police and fire department,” Assemblyman Walczyk said. “They were there in a couple of minutes.”
It’s been a bad 12 months for pedestrian verses vehicle accidents in and around Watertown.
On Dec. 28, 2019, a woman in a motorized wheelchair died after she was hit by a tractor-trailer on Washington Street, near Public Square. An elderly woman was struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot at Community Bank on Feb. 3. A 35-year-old woman died on State Street after a Trailways bus struck her on Sept. 25.
In October, an 83-year-old Chaumont man died crossing the street, and a Verizon worker was killed while directing traffic on Main Street in Theresa.
In August 2019, a Rochester-area man was killed while walking along outer Arsenal Street, near the Hannaford Plaza.
There’s also been a number of accidents in which pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the past year and survived, Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said.
To prevent other accidents from happening where she was hit, Mrs. Whalen insists the city needs to install a traffic light there. There’s just so many riders getting on and off CitiBuses at the transfer station there, she said.
Another accident is waiting to happen, she warned.
Over the years, Mrs. Whalen also has tried to get traffic lights on Washington Street where the woman in a motorized wheelchair was killed last December, on State Street and on Mill Street.
But City Engineer Michael Delaney said the city has already done things to prevent pedestrian accidents.
Two years ago, the city made improvements along a two-block section of Arsenal Street, where a number of pedestrian accidents occurred in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse complex. Two inside lanes of the busy street were eliminated and a turning lane was installed. It’s cut down on those two types of accidents, he said.
The city also recently hired an engineering firm to complete a $135,000 comprehensive traffic study to look at traffic movement from State Street, through Public Square and along Arsenal Street to the Massey Street intersection, Mr. Delaney said.
The study consists of looking at ways to improve traffic flow and synchronize traffic lights. But the number one goal is pedestrian safety, he said.
“It’s all about pedestrian safety,” he said.
Despite her current health situation, Mrs. Whalen hopes to return to attending council meetings to speak up on the issues she cares about.
“You can’t think of yourself,” she said. “My causes are more important.”
While he didn’t work with her directly on city issues, Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said Mrs. Whalen has made a difference in the community.
She spurred the city to do something about a bedbug problem occurring in several rental properties.
The Planning Department decided to set aside funding in the city’s Community Development Block Grant program for education about the issue. The city helped put together public information sessions that provided mattress coverings and other bedbug-fighting material to residents.
“She’s been a great activist for the community and also looking out to help others,” he said.
She had a good rapport with former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. and the previous council, Mr. Lumbis said. He remembered she got them to help her plant flowers at the Flower Memorial Library and in front of City hall.
He was unaware she was injured in the accident. He wished her well.
“We miss her at council meetings,” he said.
Even with everything she’s gone through these last several months, Mrs. Whalen remains feisty. She’s not afraid to tell you what she thinks, and she won’t let anything stop her from getting things done, she said.
“I don’t take any crap,” she said. “I’m going to stand up for what’s right.”
She’s been like that ever since getting bullied when she was a little girl, growing up in the Ozark Mountains where she learned to shoot a rifle at the age of 3.
She’s gone through a lot during her life. She was battered by a husband who slit her throat and left her for dead. She survived. A son was murdered and a daughter became addicted to drugs.
She gave birth to eight children of which three died. Besides her children, she raised three step-children and three foster children.
She moved to Watertown when her grandson was assigned to Fort Drum about 25 years ago. When he was transferred from the area, he and his wife tried to convince her to move with them again.
She wouldn’t have it. She was caring for a 100-year-old friend who needed her. She stayed and retired from a job at the Watertown Walmart.
These days, she relies on CitiBus to get to the veterinarian for her cat who needs to get weekly intravenous treatments, to pick up prescriptions for herself and get to the store.
“I’m not going to sit at home 24/7,” she said.
Knowing she’ll do what she needs to do, Assemblyman Walczyk expects to see her get back to council meetings and fight for her causes.
“Only her and wholly her,” he said.
Mrs. Whalen says she still has a lot to get done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.