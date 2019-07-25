WATERTOWN — The Watertown International Airport will receive almost $4.5 million to erect a new storage facility for the airport’s aircraft-rescue fire fighting equipment, including two specialty firetrucks.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced the financial award from the federal Department of Transportation on July 24, and said in a news release that it will support advanced safety measures and the regional tourism sector.
“Ensuring our airports are modernized and fully-equipped is critical to expanding our North Country tourism industry, which will in turn drive the economy and create jobs,” she said in a statement. “I have been a consistent advocate on the federal level for updated transportation and infrastructure in my district, and I’m looking forward to seeing the Watertown International Airport continue to thrive with these new and improved safety measures.”
The airport’s efforts to bolster its operations have garnered it a couple of other grants this year.
State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, secured an $80,000 grant in March for advertising that could help draw more customers, pilots and even a second aircraft carrier. The state Department of Transportation allocated $536,000 for a new de-icing machine in February.
“The Watertown Airport’s success is determined by teamwork between the local, state, and federal levels,” said Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Scott A. Gray in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.