DEXTER — A bomb threat closed Watertown International Airport for several hours Sunday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said in a statement that at about 6 a.m. airport personnel received a bomb threat through the airport’s general public email address.
Deputies went to the airport in the town of Hounsfield and a county K-9 unit and two state police K-9 units searched the premises for any potential threat.
Just before 10 a.m., the airport was declared safe and reopened for business as usual, deputies said.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by state police, airport personnel and the town of Watertown Fire Department.
