DEXTER — The Watertown International Airport now has nearly $2.2 million in grant funding available to finance some of its upcoming projects.
On Wednesday, New York Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced the funding was delivered from the Federal Aviation Administration, to be used for airport safety and quality improvement projects. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, made a similar announcement Friday.
At the Watertown airport, the money will be used to build a medium intensity approach lighting system with runway alignment indicator lights, known as a MALSR.
“It basically allows pilots to transition from instrument flight to visual flights for landing,” said Grant W. Sussey, the Watertown airport manager. “It’s a series of light stations that have steady burning lights on them, and then there’s a row of flashing lights.”
The airport currently has a MALSR installed for shorter, 4,999-foot runway, but lacked a similar system for its 7,001-foot runway.
Mr. Sussey said the system will help pilots land in dark or poor weather conditions, and will be a great asset for the airport.
The lighting serves as a reference point for the pilot, to gauge where they are in relation to the runway.
The airport received $2 million for the MASLR project, which is currently being designed. Mr. Sussey said the funding wasn’t anticipated, and the FAA is allowing them to use it immediately.
“With it being issued this year, the project is 100% funded,” he said.
The airport also got $190,000 for improvements to its terminal building. Mr. Sussey said that grant will pay for the terminal modifications when the airport installs its baggage claim. That project is also currently being designed.
“We’re very thankful for our elected officials here at the airport,” Mr. Sussey said. “These are important safety enhancements, and it will improve the airports all-weather capabilities with this lighting system especially.”
