DEXTER — The Watertown International Airport now has a brand new, state-of-the-art firefighting facility.
Airport manager Grant W. Sussey said the new Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting building, or ARFF, is about 99% complete, with a few final touchups in progress. Construction on the roughly $6 million project began last June.
The building serves three distinct but related purposes, Mr. Sussey said on Tuesday. It houses the airport’s firefighting equipment, maintenance equipment, and serves as an operational base for the airport’s maintenance staff.
“It puts our people and equipment all in one spot, it replaces a scattered approach we used to have,” Mr. Sussey said. “We had equipment tucked away in hangars and all over the place before.”
The state-of-the-art firefighting hangar meets all FAA and National Fire Protection Agency requirements, Mr. Sussey said, and allows the firefighting crews to reach any point on the airport runways within three minutes, as required by the FAA.
At the Watertown International Airport, which is owned and operated by Jefferson County, there are nine trained firefighters, who all work in other positions at the airport as well. Mr. Sussey is one trained firefighter, and the remaining eight are the airport’s maintenance staff.
The building has high-capacity filling pumps for the airport’s two fire engines, allowing each unit to fill up within minutes. Mr. Sussey said the trucks used to fill slowly in another building via a regular tap, or crews would have to crack into a fire hydrant.
The main hangar where the engines are stored also has a high-capacity ventilation system, which allows both engines to idle inside without causing carbon monoxide poisoning for those inside.
There’s also a decontamination room, so any firefighters who had to handle an emergency with biological, chemical or other dangerous substances can safely clean up. The room drains into a special tank so dangerous materials aren’t swept into the main water system.
There’s also a training room where new hires can learn all of the 75 subjects an airport firefighter has to know, and bunks for long-term stays during emergency situations or inclement weather.
The new building also features the airport’s first full, commercial-grade kitchen, complete with 6-burner gas range and a commercial refrigerator and freezer.
“This will let us make food for when people are staying on-site, or prepare meals for commercial jets or events we may have on-site,” Mr. Sussey said.
There’s also an operations center where airport staff can monitor all the facilities cameras and fire system, find information on important parts the airport may need, track flights coming in or leaving and monitor the airport’s weather station.
Mr. Sussey said the new facility represents an important step as the Watertown airport continues to grow and evolve, and is only one of a host of projects the airport is undertaking.
There’s a plan in the works to add a baggage claim to the main commercial terminal, and another to add an air ambulance hangar. Mr. Sussey said, as with every other airport project, there is no plan to use county taxpayer money to build those facilities.
The ARFF building was built using 97.5% state and federal grant money. The 2.5% that had to come from Jefferson County itself was entirely from airport-generated revenue, like facility charges for carriers and plane owners.
“We’re doing a lot of work up here,” he said.
