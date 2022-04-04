WATERTOWN — Final passenger tallies are in, and Watertown International Airport’s numbers are bouncing back strongly.
After the COVID-19 pandemic decimated traveler numbers in 2020, the airport reported a 75% increase in passengers arriving and departing in 2021, for a total of 41,897 individual customers served last year.
Airport manager Grant W. Sussey said the facility, owned by Jefferson County and operated as a self-sustaining department, is making a strong comeback as commercial air travel bounces back.
“It’s fantastic to see that people are traveling again,” he said.
He said the evidence of increased travel is everywhere at the airport. The parking lot is full of cars frequently, and the airport’s two daily flights to and from Philadelphia are more full than a year ago.
Mr. Sussey said the relaxing of U.S-Canada border restrictions has meant more Canadians are using the airport as well, and the upcoming vacation season is expected to be a busy one.
He said the airport has had little problem expanding its capacities to serve the extra passengers, as numbers are now reaching what they were in pre-pandemic years. Airline and airport staff are working efficiently, and even opening up positions.
“The airline is staffed appropriately, and they’re even hiring more on,” he said. “We encourage anyone that is interested in a potential career or work with the airline to definitely look at some of the job openings they have.”
Mr. Sussey said this summer is set to be a busy one for the airport as well. Construction will begin soon for the air ambulance hangar, to provide a base for LifeNet and AirMethods staff and equipment.
“It’s pretty important for our community, those air ambulances,” he said. “Having a facility they can operate out of is very important. We look forward to having that building, starting construction this summer and finishing later this year.”
