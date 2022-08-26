WATERTOWN — The city has allocated $25,400 for its emerald ash borer program, more than double the amount that has been spent in each of the last two years to fight the spread of the invasive insect.
The city will use the funding to retain a consultant to figure out which trees can be saved from the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle that targets and kills ash trees.
The City Council unanimously agreed to appropriate the funding to the program. City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III proposed to set aside the funds to help slow down the spread in the city.
Five years ago, an inventory of the city’s tree canopy found 435 ash trees in Watertown. Three years ago, the emerald ash borer was discovered in the city.
The city has put together a plan to battle the beetles.
There are 196 ash trees that potentially can be treated, said city planner Michael J. DeMarco, who serves as the city’s urban forestry coordinator.
“We know that there are trees that can be treated,” he said.
In late winter or early spring, Mr. DeMarco will inspect them to determine what happens next. A consultant will then be retained later in the spring to do the treatment.
“Likely, three-fourths of them will be treated,” he said.
Unless proactively removed or chemically treated, all city-owned ash trees will become infested and succumb to damage.
Treatable trees will receive treatment throughout the life of the tree, he said.
So far, the south side of the city has been hit hardest by the emerald ash borer, but it seems to be moving toward the north side, Mr. DeMarco said.
In 2020, the city received $8,601 in state Department of Environmental Conservation and other funding to fight the infestation, and $10,000 was spent this year.
The city has treated 17 ash trees in Thompson Park through chemical treatment over a two-year period.
In 2020, 56 trees were treated, followed by another round of treatment for those trees and four others this year, he said.
So far, 135 infested trees had to be removed in the city.
After infested trees are removed, the population of the beetle should diminish, Mr. DeMarco said. He stressed that the city is replacing any trees that had to be removed.
An infested ash tree is deprived of water and nutrients when adult beetles lay eggs on the surface of the bark, and once hatched, flat-headed larvae bore through the bark to feed on the tree’s tissue. As larvae tunnel through the tissue, disrupting water and nutrient transport, snaking pathways become visible.
Without adequate water and nutrient dispersion, the tree weakens and is eventually prone to collapse. Most infested trees die within two to four years, according to the DEC.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.