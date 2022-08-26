WATERTOWN — The city has allocated $25,400 for its emerald ash borer program, more than double the amount that has been spent in each of the last two years to fight the spread of the invasive insect.

The city will use the funding to retain a consultant to figure out which trees can be saved from the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle that targets and kills ash trees.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.