WATERTOWN — The owner of an apartment building that sustained serious damage from a fire last year said she hopes the units will be available in the coming weeks and months.
The eight-unit apartment building at 121 William St. was all but destroyed internally after the fire in late November. It displaced several tenants, and city police said this week that the cause is still being investigated. State investigators were brought in to help with the investigation, and authorities are still waiting for results to determine a cause, city police said.
The owner of the property, Meira Shapiro, said the apartment building is being rebuilt with upgrades inside that adhere to state codes. She said she offered apartments to the tenants who were displaced by the fire at one of the nearly dozen other properties she owns in Watertown.
She said she hopes two units will be available next week, another on Feb. 15 and the remaining five at the end of April. She commended the construction crew members rebuilding the apartment complex as they worked through the frigid temperatures in January.
“It would be a shame to let that building demise and to walk away from it,” she said. “The stone — they don’t build structures like that anymore. It’s a beautiful structure and provides affordable housing to the community.”
