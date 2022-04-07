WATERTOWN — Occupants of an apartment building on Stone Street were displaced after it caught on fire Thursday morning.
Shortly after midnight, city fire was dispatched to 321 Stone Street where apartment 3 on the second floor was on fire. Neighbors in the area said they saw flames coming from the second-floor windows. First responders got on scene and searched to confirm all occupants were out of the building, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was extinguished and extensive overhaul was conducted afterward. The Red Cross provided temporary lodging for the occupants who were displaced.
There are three units in the building, and the owner is Timothy Garner, of Sackets Harbor.
The city fire department is investigating the fire with assistance from city police.
Additional assistance at the scene was received from GEMS, Fort Drum fire, American Red Cross, National Grid and Watertown City Codes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.