WATERTOWN — City Council on Monday night unanimously agreed to apply for a federal grant that would lead to four new firefighters getting hired.
To offset overtime costs and a staffing shortage, the City Council went forward with applying for a $1.279 million Staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant, to hire four firefighters.
When Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman recommended applying for the grant last month, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce opposed the proposal, but voted for it on Monday night.
“There’s no harm in applying for it to see if we’re successful,” she said after the meeting.
Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey also supported seeking the grant to pay the cost of hiring four firefighters and their benefits over three years.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, who opposed it last month, was absent from Monday’s meeting.
Councilman Olney asked a series of questions about whether asking for four new firefighters was the right number to apply for or whether the city should seek more.
Chief Timerman reiterated on Monday night that 72 firefighters is the “sweet spot” for staffing for the Fire Department, adding that the department has completed an analysis on it.
“That’s the math that we came up with,” Chief Timerman replied.
The deadline for filing the application is March 17. The city should know between June and September whether the application is secured.
About 10 times more fire departments are expected to apply for the $300 million in funding that’s available this year.
The city would have to pay the costs for turnout gear, uniforms and training not covered by the grant. Those costs for the four firefighters over three years will total roughly $90,000, or $7,500 per firefighter per year.
In December, the fire department was unable to secure a $1.338 million SAFER grant for five firefighters during the last round of the federal grant.
Chief Timerman said the competition to get funded will be just as challenging, but he’s hopeful for this round of the program.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.