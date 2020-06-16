WATERTOWN — The city hopes to obtain a Department of Defense grant to create an amphitheater at Thompson Park.
The city is applying for the funding from the same DOD program that the Watertown YMCA plans to seek for its $16.7 million community center project in the former Concentrix call center on Arsenal Street.
The City Council on Monday night agreed to put together the application for the funding under the DOD’s Office of Economic Adjustment under the Community Infrastructure Pilot program, which is aimed at improving quality of life for military families.
No details about the project or how much the city plans to apply for was available on Monday night.
The resolution for the application was distributed to the other council members at the beginning of the meeting and was not presented to the public beforehand. The information also wasn’t provided to the media. City officials were not available after the council meeting.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he doesn’t believe that there are any restrictions that the same community is seeking funding for two “separate” projects. He talked to Fort Drum officials over the weekend to get their support for the amphitheater project.
“I think it would be a great win for the community, and great for the Fort Drum community,” he said.
In recent years, city officials have talked about pursuing an amphitheater project at the city-owned historic park.
The facility could be used for a variety of events and concerts, including the Fourth of July Concert in the Park and the Climb to Glory run from Fort Drum to the park that’s held in September. A band from Fort Drum has participated in some of the events.
Stressing that the amphitheater would be a good addition for the community, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo mentioned that the venue could be used for Mountainfest, Fort Drum’s annual country music summer concert that is held on post.
“Our fingers are crossed that this works out for the city,” Councilman Jesse Roshia said.
City officials planned to work on the grant application on Tuesday, the mayor said. The application is due on June 26.
Advocate Drum, formerly the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, heard about the federal grant program that’s aimed to improve military families and suggested the YMCA apply for the funding for its project.
The YMCA community center would consist of a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, three exercise rooms, an arts/multipurpose room, two indoor tennis courts and a community kitchen.
