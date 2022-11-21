WATERTOWN — A Watertown attorney has been suspended from the practice of law due to professional misconduct.
David P. Antonucci, whose firm is at 14 Public Square, is suspended from practice for three years, according to an order issued Friday by the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department, in Rochester.
According to the ruling, the state’s attorney Grievance Committee filed a petition in January against Mr. Antonucci alleging three charges of professional misconduct, including violating an established rule of a tribunal, failing to keep a client informed about the status of a legal matter and making misrepresentations to a client about the status of a matter.
Mr. Antonucci initially filed an answer denying the allegations, but subsequently admitted in a joint motion filed by himself and the committee that engaged in certain acts of professional misconduct.
According to the ruling, Mr. Antonucci, who has been an attorney since 1988, represented a client in 2019 in a matter pending before the state Division of Human Rights. DHR advised him at the outset of the matter that the law required that certain private information pertaining to any person be redacted from documents submitted to DHR.
Mr. Antonucci, however, filed a document that disclosed the opposing party’s Social Security number, bank account number, date of birth, driver’s license number and U.S. passport number, even though the personal information was not relevant to the proceedings.
In March 2018, Mr. Antonucci agreed to represent several individuals involved in dispute regarding ownership of a parcel of land in the town of Sandy Creek. Shortly after the case was filed, certain defendants moved to dismiss the causes of action against them and the court provisionally granted the motion unless Mr. Antonucci filed an amended complaint adding property owners abutting the disputed parcel as necessary parties. Mr. Antonucci admitted that he subsequently told his clients that the judge had denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss.
In June 2018, Mr. Antonucci filed an amended complaint joining the additional necessary parties, after which some of the defendants asserted counterclaims against Mr. Antonucci’s clients and moved to dismiss the causes of action against them. Mr. Antonucci admitted that he failed to tell his clients about the counterclaims and the motion to dismiss. He also failed to respond to his clients’ request for an accounting of retainer funds they had paid to him at the outset of his representation.
In December 2018, the court granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss and enjoined Mr. Antonucci’s clients from using or altering the disputed parcel. Mr. Antonucci admitted that he failed to inform his clients of that ruling, failed to respond to inquiries from the clients about the matter and delayed meeting with them until April 2019, at which time he falsely told them that the disposition of the matter had been delayed because the judge handling the case had retired and a different judge had been assigned to preside over the matter.
In June 2019, Mr. Antonucci’s clients learned from someone else about the court’s December 2018 ruling. He admits that he then falsely advised his clients that there was some uncertainty about the effect of the court’s ruling and that various substantive issues would be addressed at an upcoming hearing.
Mr. Antonucci admitted that he tried to dissuade his clients from attending the hearing, some of them attended and learned that the defendant’s motion to dismiss had been granted and that purpose of the hearing was to determine, among other things, whether sanctions were warranted against Mr. Antonucci for filing a frivolous action.
Mr. Antonucci had previously been issued a one-year suspension in 2014, but that suspension had been stayed providing he gave the Grievance Committee regular reports on certain conditions the committee required. Mr. Antonucci admitted that he failed submit the reports and failed to meet the required conditions for a period of time.
The stay in the 2014 matter was vacated with Friday’s ruling, although the one-year suspension imposed will run concurrently with the three-year suspension now imposed. Mr. Antonucci was also censured in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.