Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.