WATERTOWN — The public will get a chance on Feb. 21 to provide input about what residents would like to see in the city’s Community Development Block Grant program over the next five years.
City Council members talked about the CDBG program and what could be included in it during a work session Monday night, a month earlier than previous years.
“Actually, it gets us with starting to work a little bit earlier and gives us more time to get the budget and plan together,” said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
The city is required to put together an Annual Action Plan and a required five-year Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report and submit it to the Department of Housing and Urban Development this year. The city’s planning department facilitates the program.
Watertown has been an entitlement community since 2014. The city is expected to receive about $925,000 per year over the next five years.
The CDBG program must benefit low- and moderate-income people, aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight, or meet a need having a particular urgency, such as a national disaster.
In previous years, the city has offered first-time homeowner and owner-occupied rehab programs, sidewalk improvements, demolition of blight and helping the city school district with its food backpack program.
On July 1, the city is required to begin the first year of the five-year plan.
Over the next several weeks, the planning department will focus on community outreach and meet with partner agencies and groups to talk about the plan, while they begin to formulate various components.
A public hearing will be held on Feb. 21 with a 30-day public comment period from March 17 to April 17. City Council is slated to approve it on May 1.
