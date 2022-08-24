Riverfront plans back on track

A walker braves the Black River Trail near Ridge Road in May as spring showers turned to snow. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city is back on track to have a plan in place to connect downtown with the riverfront.

Last week, a 10-member steering committee had a kickoff meeting to talk about coming up with Watertown’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, or LWRP.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.