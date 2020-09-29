WATERTOWN — The city is starting its work on police reform as directed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo back in June.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix gave the City Council an update Monday night about what his staff has done while working with Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue on the issue.
“We’re very early in the process,” Mr. Mix said.
The city received the guidelines from the governor’s office in August on how to go about police reform, which came from an executive order from his office in June.
The city must complete its police reform changes by April 1, 2021, or lose state funding.
“It’s just one of the hoops the governor is putting us through, so we’ll go through them,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said.
Under the four-phase plan, the city is in the first phase of putting together stakeholders who’ll be involved in the public input process. Community members, the police union and elected officials will participate in the plan.
Chief Donoghue said the police department already has many of the policies and training in place that would be part of the process, such as police officers de-escalating situations, the chief said. The Watertown City Police Department is among 24% of the law enforcement agencies in the state that are accredited, he noted.
Using body cameras will be part of police reform, he said. The city hoped to purchase body cameras in the coming year or so, but the budget crisis cause by the coronavirus pandemic halted that plan. It was going to cost about $100,000 for body cameras, then $50,000 to $60,000 a year to store the video, he said.
The mayor credited the police department for already doing “a great job.”
All municipalities in the state with police departments are required to go through the process. The nationwide discussion about police reform was prompted by a social movement raising awareness for Black victims of racial injustice.
“We have not had the issues that plagued some areas of the country,” Chief Donoghue said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also already started to work on police reform.
