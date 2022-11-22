City begins search for new attorney

City attorney Robert J. Slye reads an opening statement during a hearing at Watertown City Hall. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city will soon begin its search for a new attorney after learning Monday night that Robert J. Slye will be leaving the position after 30 years.

Mr. Slye told the City Council during an executive session that he will step down at the end of the year. He’ll be principal law clerk for state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky, whose clerk William F. Ramseier was elected state Supreme Court judge.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.