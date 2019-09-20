WATERTOWN — An 11-year-old boy was transported on Friday afternoon to Samaritan Medical Center after he suffered a medical problem from vaping.
The unidentified boy complained of throat and chest pain and was vomiting after he experimented with his brother’s e-cigarettes shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, fire and 911 officials said.
He was taken by Guilfoyle to the hospital as a precaution, fire officials said.
The Watertown Police Department also responded to the scene.
Last week, New York became the first state to ban the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes and nicotine e-liquids. The ban went into effect immediately.
The impact of health issues associated with vaping has become a national issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.