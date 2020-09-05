WATERTOWN — Garland City Beer Works sold more barrels of beer on Thursday than it did during all of 2019, highlighting the different ways breweries are moving product to customers and staying afloat amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Garland City, 321 Howk St., isn’t alone in its mission to stay open while adhering to tough COVID-19 regulations.
Daniel Daugherty, co-owner of Boots Brewing Company, 89 Public Square, said his brewery saw between 35% and 40% growth at the beginning of the year.
They were planning an expansion — leasing additional space to upgrade capacity — but then the pandemic hit, pushing those expansions to next year at the earliest.
He said their growth slowed down to roughly 5%.
Since reopening for to-go sales, he said Boots was able to regain momentum and get back to around 10% to 15% growth over the last year.
He attributes their ability to survive to to-go beer and an increase in merchandise sales, like shirts and hats.
The Flashback Brewing Company, 1309 State St., has been fortunate to stay open to some capacity through the reopening process of the economy, unlike businesses such as Skewed Brewing, which recently closed its Salmon Run Mall location permanently.
“We are still open,” said Krystin Labarge, owner of Flashback, “and currently working to distribute a small collection of headphones to our local kids for the school year.”
Flashback had the goal of gathering 100 pairs of headphones from donations around the community to in turn distribute to students for distraction-free learning during the school year. As of Friday, they had received 129 pairs.
For Garland City, after two years of being open, the business was starting to build a consistent following when COVID-19 hit.
March came and everything halted.
It was without an established to-go menu, but its outside sales to stores have skyrocketed. They are in six counties, from Massena to Syracuse.
“We’re keeping our head above water and becoming a beer presence in the Syracuse area,” said its co-owner, Nancy Henry. “Our production is way up.”
Inside sales are a better option for breweries, but with customers reluctant to go out, Garland found a different way.
“It’s almost like advertising plus sales,” she said. “You have a presence in many different places.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.