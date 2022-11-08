WATERTOWN — The city public works department announced Monday that collection of brush and green waste from houses is temporarily suspended. DPW Assistant Superintendent Pete E. Monaco said it should only last a couple of days.
“I hope to be back on schedule on Thursday,” Mr. Monaco said.
Mr. Monaco said both of the recycling trucks the city uses had issues at the same time.
The hope is that one truck will be repaired before Thursday so a crew can start picking up brush again, Mr. Monaco said.
“All we need is one, then we’re ready to go,” he said.
Mr. Monaco said they will eventually get caught up, but Thursday’s route will be done on Thursday and Friday’s route will also be done on Friday.
“(It’s) kind of the perfect storm, both trucks were down at the same time,” he said.
The guidelines for brush call for tree limbs and branches not to exceed 4 inches in diameter; brush should be in bundles less than 18 inches in diameter, but not longer than 5 feet in length; and smaller twigs and branches can be placed in 32-gallon trash cans, preferably with handles, that weigh less than 40 pounds.
For yard waste, the city guidelines are that it must be placed in paper bags or reusable containers that do not exceed 40 pounds; yard waste in plastic bags will not be collected; and there is no limit to the number of bags or containers that can be put on the curb.
The DPW says that most local vendors have paper lawn bags or reusable containers.
